As an art blockchain platform, Metaverse Art Blockchain (MABC) brings the world a new paradigm of NFT, presenting new artistic and cultural concepts in its own metaverse ecosystem that provides services such as gallery, museum, market, as well as auction, sales agency, game publishing system, and more. The MABC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Metaverse Art Blockchain

Metaverse Art Blockchain (MABC) uses NFT to present new artistic and cultural concepts and methods, and has also built a virtuous cycle system. It will achieve digital assetization in various fields such as traditional, public, digital art, and sound sources, and minting with NFT. These NFTs are consumed in MABC 's own Metaverse ecosystem (Metaverse Gallery, Museum, Market).

MABC plans to hire professional appraiser to launch donation, auction, and sales agency services using art. In the case of a sales agent, it will sell at a normal auction price in connection with Sotheby's. It will also operate its own auction and shopping mall sites to conduct real transactions and NFT sales at the same time.

Through MABC, revenue can be generated by dividing music copyrights using NFT. MABC signed a contract with a music copyright company and is able to generate revenue for a period of about 40 years.

In addition, the goods used in its game publishing system are converted into NFT blocks or tokens to pursue profits for the system, and maximize profits with royalties for the use of existing GAME IP. Furthermore, MABC has the right to reserve concerts and broadcast broadcasts stored in blocks in a divided form. Users can earn money by selling them on the MABC platform.

Through the community of artists and holders operated by MABC, it is possible to present not only existing assets but also new artistic fields. Supporting artist promotion and NFT publication, it will continue to attract holders so that they can freely engage in activities within the MABC ecosystem.

About MABC Token

MABC is the native token that can be used in Metaverse Art Blockchain's ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, MABC has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is sold to the market, 25% is provided for ecosystem, 5% is allocated to the team and advisors, 3% is for strategic partners, 20% will be utilized as art & contents asset, 7% will be used for marketing, and the rest 10% is reserved by the company.

The MABC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Metaverse Art Blockchain investment can easily buy and sell MABC on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

