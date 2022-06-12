Hialeah, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2022) - Innovative fashion brand, Oggytee, announces the addition of new arrivals to bring the latest, special shirts to their male and female customers.





It is looking like good times for fashion lovers across the globe, following the recent addition of new pieces by one of the leading providers of custom apparel, Oggytee. Oggytee has been able to build a reputation in the last ten years as the go-to source for quality yet relatively affordable apparel, ranging from t-shirts to ladies tees, sweaters, and hoodies, with their print on demand service further standing the brand out in the fashion industry.

Special Shirts Collection from Oggytee

The collection of special shirts was created in response to the demand of customers that want to stand out or appreciate their loved ones during memorable events and celebrations. The collection features pieces to celebrate Father's Day, Mother's Day, and Veteran's Day. There are also pieces to celebrate Grandparents Day, St. Patrick's day, and other such memorable events. Some of the latest items added to the Oggytee shirt collection include Still Sexy at 70, 4th of July History Buff, and a host of others, with constant updates to ensure customers remain trendy and fashionable.

Oggytee offers trending t-shirts, ladies tees, hoodies, and sweaters for men and women, all designed with excellent craftsmanship, durable and comfortable materials, and carrying message-filled prints.

The Global Fashion Industry and the Print on Demand Trend

The multi-billion-dollar fashion industry continues to evolve and grow, amidst the emergence of hundreds of brands from different parts of the world. While the female apparel market remains the biggest part of the market, the fast-emerging print on demand (POD) trend is challenging the status quo by enabling even more people to literally "wear their expression" on shirt and other similar outfits.

A recent report by Grand View Research put the size of the global print on demand market at $4.90 billion in 2021. While the figures look good on the surface, the increasing demand for print on demand service has not been met with a corresponding level of supply, especially in the fashion market. Consequently, the team at Oggytee has continued to work hard to change this narrative to ensure that as many fashion lovers as possible get their desired prints without having to pay through their noses.

Print on Demand Offered by Oggytee

Oggytee was primarily created to deliver unique pieces to customers, a philosophy that led to the launch and constant updates to their print on demand service to meet the growing and diverse needs of fashionistas, irrespective of gender and age group. Thanks to the use of the latest technologies and a team of dedicated and passionate professionals, Oggytee has grown to become a global brand delivering millions of designs to clients in different parts of the world while fulfilling their hopes of shopping for shirts at affordable rates.

Reviews From Customers of Oggytee

Oggytee is expectedly enjoying lots of accolades from clients for uniquely combining quality with accessibility and affordability. "I was looking for something Christian to wear to work and one of the things I was looking for was a nice shirt that I could wear to church. I also wanted to wear it to church as my friend had told me I should wear it to church more often. I wanted something that I could put on my desk at work and wear to church. I recently purchased this shirt and I am so glad I did. It is so cute and fits very well. I was worried it would be too big or that it would feel cheap but it doesn't. It is really comfortable and I am really glad I got the shirt. It is such a good looking shirt and I love it." - Yoanna Crites.

For further information about Oggytee and the range of products and services offered, visit - https://oggytee.com/. Oggytee can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Oggytee

Oggytee is a global online store created as a platform for people come together to buy and collect unique items at the lowest possible prices without compromising quality. The store offers print on demand (POD) service to help customers across the globe get their desired designs on items such as shirts, hoodies, and sweaters, with multiple payment methods, an easy-to-navigate interface, and the use of the latest technologies to deliver an amazing experience to customers.

