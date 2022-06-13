Sugar Land, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2022) - Chamco Digital announces Pivot to Healthcare; Perfects Epic on Azure Cloud Technology Deployment Solution.





Chamco Digital's Umar Ali is escalating his company's move into the healthcare technology space through provision of Epic on Azure cloud solution.

The organization has assembled a new group of technical staff to take on this new segment and deliver the Epic on Azure platform to healthcare organizations nationwide

According to Umar Ali, CFO and Co-founder of Chamco Digital, this is the right move at the right time. "We've been helping companies in many industries migrate to the cloud and realize the immense benefits of this technology. Now, we're turning our attention to the healthcare industry to help them smoothly and safely transition to the innovative Epic on Azure platform."

Continuing, Ali notes that while the trend toward cloud computing is long-standing, the pandemic boosted the process. As hospitals and other medical service organizations evaluate their options, he believes more will choose Epic on Azure based on the software's documented reliability and success in the healthcare industry, and the cloud platform's unmatched successes.

Leveraging its expertise in the cloud technology environment, Chamco Digital, an end-to-end cloud solution provider is poised to provision Epic Systems' software service on one of the most trusted cloud platforms, Azure.

Helping Organizations Better Control Costs and Risks

To fully benefit from a move of Epic Systems into the cloud, healthcare institutions, much like other organizations need to navigate the complexity of the implementation process. One common pitfall is forecasting and managing the cloud spend. A recent study by Flexera found that companies estimate that they waste up to 30% of their cloud spend. [i]

This inefficiency usually results from over-provisioned infrastructure that ends up underutilized. And it's not an insignificant amount, either. According to ParkMyCloud, that waste added up to $17.6 billion in 2020. [ii]

According to Ali, "Chamco Digital's experienced team will help healthcare organizations determine the right provisioning, so results are achieved without overspending."

Security is Even More Important Today

Security is another major concern, and one that Chamco Digital is experienced in provisioning. "One thing we've learned is that no business is immune from today's cyber threats. In the past few years, we've seen governments, stock exchanges, and Fortune 500 companies impacted, along with countless threats against smaller players", Ali observed.

"There's nowhere to hide. Instead, business leaders in healthcare organizations must also assume they will be targeted and develop sound defenses."

Leveraging on Chamco Digital's cloud deployment and security expertise will not only optimize core Epic Systems' strengths - acquisition, maintenance, and delivery of healthcare data to clinicians and patients alike, it also helps healthcare organizations protect critical patient data.

"Any security breach carries significant potential damage in the form of potential lawsuits, business loss or reputational risk. There's too much at stake not to focus on prevention," adds Umar Ali.

About Chamco Digital

Chamco Digital is an end-to-end cloud solutions provider specializing in Epic on Azure, cloud migration, and cloud management and consulting. By partnering with Chamco, firms can increase security and improve implementation while streamlining the overall I.T. process and thereby minimizing waste of time and money.

