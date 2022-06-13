Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4MW ISIN: SE0016785794 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS AB PREF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 08:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Emilshus to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 13, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Emilshus AB's shares (short name EMIL PREF) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the
42nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Emilshus is a real estate company that acquire, develop, and manage high
yielding commercial real estate in Småland and nearby growth regions in Sweden.
Emilshus focuses on achieving high returns with stable cash flows in
combination with long leases to tenants with high creditworthiness. Emilshus
was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Market in 2021. 

"We are proud and pleased with the great interest Emilshus has received from
both leading institutions, private investors and current owners." said Jakob
Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus. "The ordinary share listing is yet another milestone
in Emilshus' successful development. In just over three years, we have created
a stable property portfolio with strong cash flows and a secure, locally based
property management. I now look forward to leading Emilshus' continued growth
journey together with our committed employees and welcome all new shareholders
on board." 

"We are excited to see Emilshus take the step from First North to the Stockholm
Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Emilshus
have had a strong growth since their listing last year and we look forward to
follow their journey as a main market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
FASTIGHETSBOLAGET EMILSHUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.