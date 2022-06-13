Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from five holes drilled near the historical Bingo occurrence testing conceptual geophysical targets, that has resulted in the discovery of a new zone of mineralization. Drill hole 22BNGDD001 intersected 35.57 metres* (m) of 1.30 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 0.32% copper (Cu) or 1.76 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq**), including 11.13 m of 2.74 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu or 3.37 g/t AuEq. Drilling at Bingo coincided with drilling near the Thesis II and Thesis III occurrences, located within the >1.5 kilometre Thesis Structural Corridor, during a 17-hole spring drilling program completed at the Company's 100%-owned Ranch Gold Project located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Bingo Zone Drill Highlights

35.57 m of 1.30 g/t Au and 0.32% Cu or 1.76 g/t AuEq, including 11.13 m of 2.74 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu or 3.37 g/t AuEq in hole 22BNGDD001. Mineralization in 22BNGDD001 is associated with an intensely silicified hydrothermal breccia cut by stockwork anhydrite and barite veining with abundant disseminated sulphides.

including in hole 22BNGDD001. The discovery of previously unknown mineralization near the Bingo occurrence marks the 4 th new discovery within the Thesis Structural Corridor since the Company's maiden drill program of 2021, and multiple kilometres of strike length remain to be tested within this prospective area.

since the Company's maiden drill program of 2021, and multiple kilometres of strike length remain to be tested within this prospective area. All five holes testing conceptual epithermal targets intersected gold mineralization, validating the exploration strategy in addition to demonstrating the significant discovery potential on the project.

The Company has intersected anomalous copper and silver, in addition to strong gold mineralization, at several zones. Elevated copper content is common in productive high-sulphidation systems, and may also indicate proximity to porphyry mineralization at depth. IP geophysics collected in 2021 suggests the presence of several possible intrusive bodies at depth within the survey area, which may correspond to porphyry mineralization sources that will be drill tested this summer.

The Thesis technical team continues to review all project data in order to rationalize prospective epithermal and porphyry style drill targets. The successful 2021 and spring 2022 drill campaigns indicate strong potential for additional discoveries in the imminent up to 50,000 metre drill program at Ranch.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have made yet another discovery within the multi-kilometre Thesis Structural Corridor. Surface work and drill planning for the upcoming summer program is nearly complete, and we are very excited to build on our successful 2021 and spring 2022 exploration programs with a substantial 50,000 metre drill program designed to expand on areas of known mineralization and test many prospective exploration targets within the Ranch property area."





Figure 1: A. Thesis Structural Corridor with gold occurrences and ground magnetics (RMI) underlay. B. Plan map of Bingo occurrence area with 2022 and historical drill collars.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/127399_4fc7dfef9423c8aa_001full.jpg

Table 1: Drill core assay results from the Bingo Zone.

Drillhole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(ppm) Cu

(%) AuEq**

(g/t) 22BNGDD001 132.43 168.00 35.57 1.30 2.27 0.32 1.76 incl. 141.00 152.13 11.13 2.74 4.14 0.45 3.37 incl. 147.00 148.00 1.00 15.15 5.37 1.06 16.66 22BNGDD002 177.15 179.00 1.85 0.51 2.27 0.03 0.59 22BNGDD003 95.10 97.22 2.12 0.32 4.06 0.02 0.40 and 113.00 122.00 9.00 0.41 9.40 0.10 0.67 and 171.50 173.11 1.61 0.51 2.60 0.03 0.59 22BNGDD004 73.69 75.47 1.78 0.81 27.77 0.20 1.47 and 80.44 88.00 7.56 0.73 23.89 0.13 1.23 and 102.00 106.60 4.60 0.30 23.02 0.19 0.88 22BNGDD005 275.79 277.00 1.21 0.75 7.10 0.05 0.92

*Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 70-90% of core length.

**AuEq calculated on 1:80 gold-to-silver and 1:7000 gold-to-copper ratios where applicable.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Drill intervals with visible gold were assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project and the 2021 drill program, please click here and watch the videos on the project.

