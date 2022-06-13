Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Modern Times Group MTG AB due to split redemption

In connection with split redemption in Modern Times Group MTG AB, attached warrants with Modern Times Group MTG AB B class share (MTG B) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as of June 14th, 2022. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074382