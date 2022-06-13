Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MRT 
Tradegate
13.06.22
13:41 Uhr
9,700 Euro
-0,410
-4,06 %
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 18:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Modern Times Group MTG AB due to split redemption

In connection with split redemption in Modern Times Group MTG AB, attached
warrants with Modern Times Group MTG AB B class share (MTG B) as underlying
will be recalculated. 

The recalculations will be effective as of June 14th, 2022.

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074382
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
