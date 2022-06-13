Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
13.06.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in MTG (184/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTGB) due to a split
redemption. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
183/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074380
