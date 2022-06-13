Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 550812 ISIN: FR0004159473 Ticker-Symbol: 88M 
Frankfurt
13.06.22
08:10 Uhr
27,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,71 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,10028,20019:36
Actusnews Wire
13.06.2022 | 18:42
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HEXAOM (ex MFC): THE 5TH GENERATION TAKES OVER THE MANAGEMENT OF HEXAOM AS OF JUNE 1st, 2022

Following the annual general meeting held on June 1st, 2022, Hexaom's board of directors decided to separate the roles of chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer and to create the role of deputy chief executive officer.

As a result, HEXAOM confirmed that as of June 1st, 2022, the CEO position is entrusted to Loïc Vandromme with by his side Éric Vandromme and Antoine Vandromme appointed as deputy chief executive officers, the latter also pursuing their roles as regional managers.

Following the renewal of his term of office as a director during the annual general meeting, Patrick Vandromme was reappointed chairman of the board of directors whereas Philippe Vandromme will remain a director. Both will continue to contribute their expertise and experience to the board of directors and the company's general management.

This long-prepared transition of the general management team will guarantee the continuity of the company's family and human-sized governance as well as the sustainability of its performance, values, and ambitions.

Loïc Vandromme has held various roles in the company since 2005: sales, marketing, digital, operational management of a subsidiary, and member of the executive committee. In 2018, he was appointed secretary general alongside the chairman and chief executive officer, Patrick Vandromme. He has in-depth knowledge of the group and the markets in which it operates.

Eric and Antoine Vandromme, appointed deputy CEOs, are also respectively regional managers of the Occitanie and Hauts-de-France sales regions. They have been with the company since 2006 and 2010 and have extensive knowledge of the group and expertise in their industry. Alongside Loïc Vandromme, they embody the values and culture of the group and represent the 5th generation of governance at Hexaom.

They are supported by the group's key executives with whom they have worked closely on the executive committee since 2012. The members of this committee remain dedicated the new management.

"It is with great enthusiasm that Philippe and I hand over the reins to Loïc, Antoine, and Éric, who are supported by exceptional employees both within the group's management bodies and the various group subsidiaries. Together, we have successfully taken on many challenges and made our group stronger by expanding our business into the renovation, real estate development and land development markets, in addition to services. Our position as a leader in home building gives us a solid footing to gain more market shares year by year and to capitalize on the reputation we have established with our customers, suppliers, and partners. Finally, we are handing over a healthy company with a high net cash position, allowing the 5th generation to look to the future with confidence and to carry out new value adding projects," states Patrick Vandromme.

Next press release: 2022 Q2 Revenue, August 4th, 2022, after market close.


ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 46 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The group, real estate and land developer, leader in the home building and renovation markets in France currently serves more than 14,000 customers a year, has built more than 105,000 houses, has carried out over 85,000 renovations, employs more than 2,200 people, and recorded revenue of €997 million in 2021.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

CONTACTS
HEXAOM
Patrick Vandromme
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 02 33 80 66 61
E-mail: pvandromme@hexaom.fr
EDIFICE Communication
Analyst/Investor/Press Relations
Tel: 06 31 35 99 50
E-mail: hexaom@edifice-communication.com
Jean-Christophe Godet
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 02 33 80 66 61
E-mail: finances@hexaom.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZxtaMZuamvHnGlvZphoamJmZ5xllJXJmpeam5ZxZJfGcJ5kmm1obJnGZnBlnmxv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74979-hexaom_nominations-uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
HEXAOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.