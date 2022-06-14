Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of C. Paul Jago as Chief Geologist of the Company.

Mr. Jago has nearly 20 years' experience in mining and mineral exploration in Canada and the U.S. with a focus on porphyry systems. Most recently, Paul worked for Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") as Exploration Manager, Generative - North America. Prior to Centerra, Mr. Jago was a Regional Geologist with B.C.'s Ministry of Energy and Mines with responsibility for the northcentral and northeast regions. Paul has also worked for Freeport McMoRan (exploration geologist at the Sierrita and Bagdad copper-molybdenum mines in Arizona), Teck Resources (exploration geologist at the Lorraine alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit), and Placer Dome (graduate studies geologist at the Mount Milligan alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit).

Mr. Jago is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists B.C. Paul received his Bachelor of Science degree (Geology/Geomorphology/GIS) from the University of Toronto. While completing his Master of Science degree at UBC (Geological Sciences), he worked as a research scientist at UBC's Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU).

"We are very pleased to welcome Paul to our team," said Dr. Gerry Carlson, Executive Chair of Pacific Ridge. "In addition to his strong academic and professional background in porphyry deposit geology and exploration, he has spent much of his career exploring and studying the porphyry copper-gold deposits of northcentral B.C. Paul's knowledge and experience will help us to achieve our goal of becoming B.C.'s leading copper-gold exploration company."

Mr. Jago will work closely with Danette Schwab, Pacific Ridge's V.P. Exploration, supporting the upcoming drill programs at the Kliyul copper-gold project and the RDP copper-gold project. In addition, Paul will lead the Company's regional exploration programs at the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project. Pacific Ridge will also draw upon Mr. Jago's extensive knowledge to identify new project acquisitions.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the potential for Onjo to host an alkalic porphyry copper-gold deposit at depth and plans to launch an exploration program later this year with the objective of defining future drill targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

