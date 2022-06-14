PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Inc. Acquires Pedro's List, US, LLC; The Consumer Driven Technology Platform Is Now a Public Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Pedro's List, Inc. (formerly Quest Management) OTC PINK:QSMG has successfully filed for the acquisition of Pedro's List, US LLC., in a share exchange and reverse merger.

Consumers worldwide use apps for more and more activities than ever before in history. Unlike the United States, the ability to search for consumer rated home-related services is (almost) not available via the internet in Mexico. This creates a number of significant challenges that Pedro's List solves. Security, accountability, recourse for ineffective service, theft, etc. Now even with Covid, there is an even greater need for responsible service providers, rated by consumers. In addition to people who own their homes, in most places in Mexico, people who rent are usually responsible (with approval from their landlords) to choose the services need, deducting needed services from their rent. This is a major consideration regarding the size of the market (especially relative to the market in the US). To promote organic growth in addition to a serious marketing campaign, Pedro's List offers a healthy rewards program for writing a review, referring an amigo and using the app. From some of the most expensive areas to the lower end of the scale, this service is greatly needed.

"We are extremely pleased to officially be a public company. After all the processes necessary, we are excited about being able to offer the public the opportunity to participate in our growth and initiate all the services we have to help." Stated Andrew Birnbaum, Pedro's List's Chief Executive Officer.

Eden Miller, Founder declared "We have great respect for the process needed to become a public entity. So many people worked to make this happen and we are grateful to be in this position of trust."

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations is connecting homeowners and consumers with customer rated service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. A free service to consumers, Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

For More Information contact Andrew Birnbaum ab@pedroslist.us or visit pedroslist.mx.

