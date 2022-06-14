Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (the "Company" or "Kraken") announces the appointment of Mr. Troy Boisjoli as Technical Advisor to the Company.

"Kraken Energy has grown rapidly over the last three months, and appointing Mr. Boisjoli to our advisory board represents another major step for the Company," stated Dave Forest, CEO of Kraken. "We are building a platform to helping meet America's energy security needs and we're excited to have Mr. Boisjoli's input on mineral resources, project economics and permitting as we continue to advance the Apex uranium mine, Nevada's largest historic uranium producer."

Mr. Boisjoli is currently the President & CEO of Murchison Minerals, a company actively engaged in exploration for battery metals in Canada, and backed by strategic investors including Mr. Michael Gentile, CFA.

Mr. Boisjoli previously held positions of Vice President Operations and Project Development, and Vice President Exploration and Community for major uranium developer NexGen Energy Ltd. While at NexGen, he led the project team through the development of the Arrow Deposit in northern Saskatchewan and was involved in achieving major milestones, such as multiple mineral resource estimates, the preliminary economic assessment, the prefeasibility study, the feasibility study, operations development, the environmental assessment work done through 2021, and was part of multiple discoveries along the Patterson Lake corridor. In addition, and foundational to mineral resource development, Mr. Boisjoli maintained and established important local relationships with communities close to the Arrow project resulting in the successful signing of Impact Benefit Agreements with two Indigenous communities.

Prior to joining NexGen Energy in 2016, Mr. Boisjoli worked as an exploration geologist for Cameco Corporation, one of the world's largest uranium producers, on projects throughout northern Saskatchewan and Australia. He was also the Chief Geologist at the underground Eagle Point uranium mine, where he led a team that increased the mineral resources threefold while reducing drilling and discovery costs. In addition, while at Eagle Point, Mr. Boisjoli led a team that implemented innovative processes that led to improved grade control, production reconciliation and short-range and life-of-mine planning.

Mr. Boisjoli holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, as well as a geoscience license with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

In his role at Technical Advisor to Kraken, Mr. Boisjoli will provide direction to the CEO and Board of Directors on mineral resources, development options, permitting and associated economics.

Mr. Garrett Ainsworth, Kraken's Chairman of the Board, added: "With the addition of Troy to Kraken's Technical Committee, the Company has bolstered our extensive uranium experience in exploration, delineation, mineral resource, development, and production. I've had the pleasure of working closely with him during our time together at NexGen, and I'm very pleased to join forces again. He adds a new and crucial level of expertise to Kraken's development work at the historic Apex Mine."

In recognition of Mr. Boisjoli's appointment, the Company has granted him 200,000 options striking at $1.27 for a period of 5 years.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kraken Energy Corp.

Kraken Energy is a new energy company advancing its 100%-owned Apex project, Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

