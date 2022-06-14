Dr. Ryan Mitchell, PhD and Director of Business Development to highlight Satellos' novel muscle regeneration technology on June 15

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Corporation"), a regenerative medicine company aimed at developing therapeutics that change the way degenerative muscle diseases are treated, is pleased to announce that Director of Business Development, Ryan Mitchell, PhD will be presenting at the upcoming BIO International Convention 2022 in San Diego on June 15, 2022, at 11:15 AM PST. Dr. Mitchell will introduce the game changing science behind Satellos' strategy to correct muscle stem cell polarity to support better treatment for Duchenne and other life-altering muscular dystrophies. Outside of the presentation, Dr. Mitchell will be joined by leaders from the Satellos team for meetings to discuss opportunities with pharmaceutical partners, licensing contacts and other industry partners that will be attending this year's convention.

"We are looking forward to sharing our approach to drastically improve the quality of life of individuals with Duchenne with many of the most important representatives in the pharmaceutical and licensing space," said Satellos Co-Founder and CEO, Frank Gleeson. "We have an extensive series of one-to-one meetings planned for the week and are excited to share updates on our game changing science with leaders from across the industry at this year's BIO International Convention."

Pharmaceutical or biotechnology partners can schedule one-on-one meetings with Dr. Ryan Mitchell and Dr. Sridhar Narayan, by registering with BIO International and then proceeding through to the BIO International 2022 1-on-1 meeting platform.

Satellos' vision is to create a drug in pill form, to be taken by mouth, that can enable muscle fibers to self-repair and regenerate. In his presentation Dr. Mitchell will present findings that show muscle stem cells in Duchenne are unable to both adequately repair existing and generate new muscle fibers throughout life, which is evidence that the progressive muscle damage experienced by people living with Duchenne is a greater detriment to the quality of life of patients than the absence of the dystrophin protein in existing muscle fibers. The presentation will demonstrate how Satellos intends to correct this stem cell deficiency with small molecule drugs through regulation of a process known as stem cell "polarity", which has the potential to be disease modifying in Duchenne and other dystrophies and significantly improve the quality of life of patients.

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing lifechanging medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions. Our scientists discovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized root cause of skeletal muscle degeneration, one which has the potential to transform how muscle disorders are treated. Our scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, is a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. He has shown how defects in a process known as stem cell "polarity", which controls how muscle stem cells divide to create muscle progenitor cells, lead to a failure of muscle regeneration in Duchenne and potentially other muscle disorders. As a result of this ongoing inability to produce sufficient numbers of new muscle cells, the muscles of people living with Duchenne are unable to keep up with and repair the continuous and accumulating damage their muscles experience. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) intended to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. We believe our unique therapeutic approach represents a potential disease modifying treatment for Duchenne and other dystrophies, offering new hope to patients. To expand our programs to other degenerative muscle conditions or disorders, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, which we utilize to identify disease situations where deficits in muscle stem cell polarity and regeneration occur and are amenable to therapeutic treatment. For more information about or to discuss potential collaborations with Satellos concerning our discovery platform and therapeutic candidates or our subsidiary Amphotericin B Technologies Inc., please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

