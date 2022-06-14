Gasol Foundation USA: Gasol Foundation Announces a New Advisory Board To Help Combat Childhood Obesity

The board will provide strategic guidance as Gasol Foundation US grows its childhood wellness efforts in the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Gasol Foundation US has convened a new Advisory Board of health and education experts to better empower children (and their parents) in their health and wellness-especially in preventing and overcoming childhood obesity.

The six-member board is composed of recognized leaders in their fields (three M.D.'s and three Ed.D.'s) who bring a depth of experience and insights about child wellness and development to the national nonprofit organization:

Dr Ilan Shapiro is a pediatrician and is Chief Health Correspondent and Medical Affairs Officer at AltaMed Health Services; Dr Elisa Nicholas is a pediatrician and CEO at TCC Family Health; Dr David Skaggs is an orthopedic surgeon and Director of Pediatric Orthopedics at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Roger Brossmer, Ed.D., is Assistant Superintendent at Downey, CA Unified School District; Georgia Lazo, Ed.D., is Principal at UCLA Lab School; and Tonikiaa Orange, Ed.D., is Director of Culture and Equity Project at UCLA Center X.

"This Advisory Board will be instrumental to the quality and effectiveness of our evidence-based children's programming," said Gasol Foundation US Executive Director Hector De La Torre. "As Gasol Foundation US continues to expand its impact on children's wellness by teaching proven healthy habits, we are motivated to collaborate in the fight against the obesity epidemic and improve health and education outcomes."

Gasol Foundation US was founded by NBA All Stars and Champions Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol's nonprofit, with a sibling nonprofit organization in their native Spain. Gasol Foundation is focused on child wellness: promoting healthy diet and exercise to combat excessive weight and obesity, as well as needed sleep and emotional well-being. This mission is vital because about 40 million children under five and about 340 million ages 5-18 are overweight or obese worldwide.

