Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
14.06.2022 | 14:53
Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on June
14, 2022: 

Issuer's full name                   Lithuanian Government
Issuer's short name                 LTG
Securities ISIN code                LT0000670069
Securities maturity date              2029-12-15
??Face amount value of the issue, EUR   10 000 000
Orderbook short name               LTGB024029B
Coupon rate, %                    2.4
Coupon payment dates              on December 15 from 2022 until
2029 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
