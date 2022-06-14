Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on June 14, 2022: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000670069 Securities maturity date 2029-12-15 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 10 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB024029B Coupon rate, % 2.4 Coupon payment dates on December 15 from 2022 until 2029 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
