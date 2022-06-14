Searchlight Security, the dark web intelligence company, has announced the appointment of Eric Milam as Executive Vice President of Product to strengthen its market position and help organizations to address critical gaps in their current cyber defense strategies with dark web intelligence. Milam will oversee the strategy and development of Searchlight's products as the company expands its customer base internationally.

Milam joins Searchlight as a world-renowned cybersecurity expert from his previous role as VP Research Intelligence at Blackberry and before that, VP of Research Operations at Cylance, where he built the research team from the ground up. He brings deep expertise in threat intelligence and research, a decisive leadership style, and a penchant for creative problem-solving and solution design.

"Eric brings a wealth of experience, credibility, and vision to the Searchlight Security leadership team as we take the next big steps in the company's expansion," said Ben Jones, CEO of Searchlight Security. "His role in setting out the strategy for Searchlight's products will be critical to our success in the market, whether that's working with law enforcement agencies, enterprises, making technology partnerships or augmenting MSSPs' current threat intelligence capabilities. It's going to be a big year for us."

Searchlight Security's products utilize and interrogate the most comprehensive deep and dark web datasets to allow threat intelligence to be extended to the criminal underground. DarkIQ enables organizations to build bespoke threat profiles to automatically identify threats across the dark web that could impact their businesses so they can take action to mitigate them. For law enforcement and those organizations that need deeper search and protection capabilities, Searchlight's Cerberus is an investigation platform to identify malicious activity and assist in bringing criminal actors to justice.

Eric Milam, Executive Vice President of Product at Searchlight Security commented: "Deep and dark web monitoring provides vital intelligence that organizations can use to protect their business and law enforcement can use to bring perpetrators to justice. Searchlight already has the most comprehensive dark web intelligence products on the market and I look forward to the next chapter as we build out the functionality further to make this data ever more accessible and actionable for companies."

