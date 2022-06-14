NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Nova Klúbburinn hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Nova Klúbburinn hf.'s, previously known as Platínum Nova hf., ("Nova") (ID no. 620916-0560) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on 21 June 2022. Company name Nova Klúbburinn hf. Symbol NOVA First day of trading June 21, 2022 Number of shares 3.817.276.464 ISIN code IS0000031045 Orderbook ID 259842 Round lot 1 share Segment Small Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table MiFID II tick size table MIC XICE NICB classification Industry 15 - Telecommunications Supersector 15101010-Telecommunications Equipment