14.06.2022 | 15:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Nova Klúbburinn hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Nova Klúbburinn hf.'s,
previously known as Platínum Nova hf., ("Nova") (ID no. 620916-0560) request
for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). 

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on 21 June 2022.

Company name       Nova Klúbburinn hf.         
Symbol          NOVA                 
First day of trading   June 21, 2022            
Number of shares     3.817.276.464            
ISIN code         IS0000031045             
Orderbook ID       259842                
Round lot         1 share               
Segment          Small Cap              
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%                  
Static Volatility Guard  15%                 
Market segment      OMX ICE Equities / 23        
Tick-size table      MiFID II tick size table       
MIC            XICE                 
                                
NICB classification                      
                                
Industry         15 - Telecommunications       
Supersector        15101010-Telecommunications Equipment
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
