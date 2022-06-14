Andersen Global announces Bahrain-based Awael, a collaborating firm since 2019, is now a Member Firm of the association, and the latest firm to adopt the Andersen brand, further enhancing the global organization's presence in the Middle East to meet the growing demand for seamless solutions in the region.

Founded in 2014, Andersen in Bahrain provides a full suite of tax and advisory services, including compliance, litigation, risk management, due diligence, corporate governance, and business process optimization. Led by Office Managing Director Abbas Radhi, the firm delivers comprehensive solutions to clients ranging from public entities to emerging and owner-managed businesses.

"Our firm has grown tremendously over the past few years and the adoption of the Andersen brand is the next step in our firm's development," Abbas said. "Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global positions us to better serve our clients with borderless, best-in-class service. We look forward to working alongside the other member firms in the region as we strive to be a leading firm in the country and region."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Abbas and his team have strong, synergistic working relationships with the other member firms in the region. The firm has provided valuable insights into Bahrain's evolving market and will allow us to maintain a competitive edge in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

