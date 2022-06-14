The first-of-its-kind data-rich eCommerce platform will allow C-suite executives to see the digital commerce picture clearly for enhanced brand performance

Ascential Digital Commerce, whose technology driven products power brands to win in digital commerce, and GSK Consumer Healthcare, a science-led healthcare company, will join forces on June 20th during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to launch Ascential Digital Commerce Connect, a first-of-its-kind, data-rich, digital commerce platform that provides C-suite executives with visibility of brand sales and performance from multiple data sources. Ascential Digital Commerce Connect improves reaction time to market dynamics, increasing a brand's performance in the rapidly growing eCommerce retail market.

Ascential Digital Commerce and GSK Consumer Healthcare partnered together to develop Ascential Digital Commerce Connect to provide visibility and clarity of GSK Consumer Healthcare's eCommerce brands performance, improve reaction time to market dynamics and position the brand for further growth. GSK Consumer Healthcare anticipates eCommerce growth to reach the mid-teens percentage of the business by 2025, thereby making eCommerce a priority channel to drive overall sales.

According to Nasdaq research, 95% of all purchases by 2040 will be conducted via eCommerce and a 2021 IDC study revealed that the digital commerce applications market will see double-digit growth through 2025.

"Visibility of data is becoming increasingly vital to businesses every day," said Filippo Battaini, Research Manager at IDC Retail Insights. "Especially as eCommerce has become a core business capability for businesses around the globe, managing data streams for those businesses has become increasingly challenging."

The Ascential Digital Commerce Connect web-based platform captures, analyzes, visualizes, and displays critical marketing data about each brand and competitor to monitor key activities and answer marketers' key questions when it comes to:

Understanding the current brand/sales performance in the eCommerce marketplace standalone vs. key competitors and owned channels vs. major online retailers like Amazon and Alibaba

Dissecting what brand health looks like regionally throughout EMEA, US/North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

Navigating potential challenges and outages around supply chain, research and development, disruptive markets, and other key metrics.

More accurately calculating marketing spending as a percentage of gross revenue

During Cannes Lions 2022, Ascential Digital Commerce and GSK Consumer Healthcare will host a panel discussion to discuss the catalyst for developing Ascential Digital Commerce Connect and how GSK Consumer Healthcare currently leverages the platform for brand success. Product demos will also be available to showcase the platform.

"The next five years represent a tipping point in the retailing industry," says Duncan Painter, CEO at Ascential. "Retailers and brands with the deepest, most recent insights into the digital performance of their products and services will gain an informed, competitive edge. The Connect platform turns data into actionable insights, and GSK Consumer Healthcare is on a strong path to further realize eCommerce growth."

"Healthcare today is driven by the digital economy, whether consumers and patients are searching for healthcare information and services online, logging into exercise classes, ordering health and beauty products from their favorite online retailers, or managing prescription medications online," says Taryn Marella, Global Head of Digital Commerce, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Ascential Digital Commerce Connect delivers actionable insights that help us monitor the health of our business and identify growth opportunities, update messaging and enhance creativity in the digital environment."

About Ascential Digital Commerce

Ascential Digital Commerce powers the global eCommerce ecosystem. Our platform allows brands, businesses and their agency partners to connect to consumers in every touchpoint of their journey to purchase goods and products. We transform data into actionable insights, allowing brands to build their competitive edge and drive growth with better, faster decisions. We solve the most complex challenges that global brands and businesses face in the digital commerce landscape with technology and human expertise to drive sales growth on the leading digital eCommerce marketplaces globally.

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail Financial Services. With over 2,800 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK's Consumer Healthcare business is on track to become an independent company through a proposed demerger from GSK, expected in July 2022. The new business, to be named Haleon, is expected to be a world-leader in consumer healthcare. Led by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity, it will be strongly positioned to play a vital role in a growing sector that is more relevant than ever. Haleon will have a world-class portfolio of category-leading global brands, including Sensodyne, Voltaren, Panadol and Centrum, brands that are trusted by healthcare professionals, customers and people worldwide to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and their communities.

