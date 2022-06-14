Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (303/22)

With effect from June 15, 2022, the unit rights in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 23, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TANGI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042145 Order book ID: 259838 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 15, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TANGI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018042152 Order book ID: 259839 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com