Admission procedure for bonds of AS DelfinGroup initiated

Nasdaq Riga on June 14, 2022 received application from AS DelfinGroup requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802536 1 000 10 000 000 EUR 25.11.2023 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS DelfinGroup Company Description 2022 and Terms of the Notes Issue. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074561