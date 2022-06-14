Anzeige
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
14.06.2022
Admission procedure for bonds of AS DelfinGroup initiated

Nasdaq Riga on June 14, 2022 received application from AS DelfinGroup
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000802536   1 000    10 000 000   EUR   25.11.2023 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS DelfinGroup Company Description 2022 and Terms of the Notes Issue.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074561
