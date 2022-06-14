Agravitae, Inc: Agravitae Launches the World's First Seductively Smooth Cocovita Graviola-Infused Cacao Bars

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Satisfying a chocolate craving has never been more luxurious or nutritious. Agravitae, an industry-leading supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness and skincare products, is elevating premium chocolate to a seductively smooth next level with the world's first Graviola-Infused Cacao Bars , sold under the Cocovita brand name.

Batch crafted by Master Chocolatier Chef Paul Edward, in collaboration with award-winning Amano Artisan Chocolates, each bar is a deliciously high grade of couverture chocolate, deceptively dairy-free and Keto-friendly, but with none of the bitterness found in other dark chocolates. These are the first-ever cacao bars to feature graviola, a powerful tropical superfood. They are available in two varieties:

: This rich, bold and complex bar is crafted to be the pinnacle for dark chocolate lovers, athletes, those watching their weight or cutting their sugar intake, or for those that want the maximum benefits offered by 85% pure Belizean Trinitario Cacao. This bar provides the ultimate high nutrition, functional dark chocolate experience. Cocovita Gravitas Bar: This 70% cacao bar is expertly blended to provide the best, most unique enjoyable flavor experience you can get from a high-end chocolate bar. It delivers all the health benefits of a high percentage of dark chocolate combined with the taste and experience of a top-shelf cacao couverture.

Artisanal chocolate infused with the best of nature's holistic goodness

"These are guilt-free chocolate bars. Everything in them is good for you," comments Agravitae founder and Chairman Ken Owen.

Cocovita Graviola-Infused Cacao bars are made with Trinitario cacao beans sustainably and ethically sourced from local Belizean farmers through the Toledo Cacao Growers Association. Belize is home of the Mayans, the originators and champions of chocolate and cacao ceremonies.

The bars are finished with

Natural graviola: Rich in powerful, health-supporting antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, this delicate fruit's use dates back to ancient times. From digestive to heart health, much has been published on the graviola's countless health benefits. But graviola is largely unknown in the U.S. because it can't withstand the rigors of transport. By freeze drying the sustainably grown, vine-ripened fruit to preserve as many of its nutrients as possible, Agravitae is bringing graviola's nutritional goodness to U.S. consumers.

Raspberries sourced from the Pacific Northwest: Raspberries are packed with potassium, essential for heart function, and support healthy blood pressure levels. Raspberries also contain omega-3 fatty acids and manganese.

Raspberries are packed with potassium, essential for heart function, and support healthy blood pressure levels. Raspberries also contain omega-3 fatty acids and manganese. The world's finest Shilajit, sourced from the Himalayan Mountains: Shilajit is a potent, natural dietary supplement that helps restore energetic balance and potentially supports cognitive function and healthy aging. Its benefits include fulvic acid, minerals, and organic compounds that benefit body metabolism.

"We admit it, we're proud of these bars," concludes Owen. "When something is produced with love and care, you can taste it in your soul."

For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com .

About Agravitae

Agravitae is an innovative supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness, and skincare products. Utilizing a truly holistic product development approach that is steeped in tradition, seeded in science, and motivated by a belief that true health is living in harmony with nature's law, Agravitae's nutrient dense, graviola-infused products are now available to consumers everywhere.

