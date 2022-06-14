The Summit will launch the startup pitch competition for Web 3.0 projects and the GameFi space in partnership with Buidlers Tribe

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - MetaDecrypt is holding the first dedicated Web 3.0 Summit 2022 in Dubai, UAE, on July 2nd and 3rd 2022 at the Museum of the Future. It aims to bring the universe to the metaverse by reimagining the future.







Figure 1: MetaDecrypt holds first Web 3.0 Summit at Museum of Future in Dubai, UAE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8861/127694_f039d87554d5b82f_001full.jpg

The event will be the first to hold Web 3.0 master classes that cover Money 3.0, creator's Economy, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), GameFi, Metaverse, and the regulations surrounding Web 3.0 space.

The MetaDecrypt Summit comes at a time when Dubai has launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy announced by the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The strategy aims to increase the contribution of the metaverse sector to the emirate's economy to $4 billion by 2030, 1 percent of the Emirates GDP, and add 42,000 virtual jobs.

Richa Patil, Founder and CEO of MetaDecrypt, a leading Metaverse and Blockchain development company, and the organizer of MetaDecrypt states, "We are very pleased to be launching the first Web 3.0 Summit in Dubai UAE given the great strides that Dubai and the UAE has taken when it comes to spearheading the crypto economy, blockchain and the metaverse. We aim to assist the UAE in achieving this aim by educating and growing the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its knowledge base. The Metadecrypt Summit brings forth the sharpest minds, experts and players in this sphere and we invite all to participate."

The MetaDecrypt Web 3.0 Summit - Dubai 2022 brings together professionals, builders, creators, and dreamers of the Metaverse and the entire blockchain ecosystem, from exchanges to traders/investors, to adopters and developers.

The event will spark discussions around the growth and adoption of Web 3.0 technologies in the UAE with Fireside chats and panel discussions.

Speakers include prominent names such as Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little, Middle East, Member of the Global Board, who will discuss the evolution of Web 3.0, Sharad Agarwal - CEO of Cyber Gear - a veteran and Metaverse consultant helping brands and businesses move to Web 3.0 spaces, Teddy Paghbia - CEO of BLVCK PiXEL and Emmanuel Quezada - CEO - of U-topia Metaverse in addition to others such as Dr. Jane Thomason who provides Blockchain expert advice to WHO,OECD, ADB, USAID and Commonwealth Secretariat, Bijan Alizadeh - Founder & General Partner at Cypher Capital, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO - Dubai Blockchain Center and Managing Partner at Accelliance, Shabir Momin - MD & CTO in ZengaTV, OneDigital, OneAxcess, Psiamgone, Catapooolt, Desiredwings, Jorge Sebastio, Arshad Khan, Founder & CEO Yoshi markets & many more.

MetaDecrypt is also highlighting the role of women in the metaverse with speakers such as Leila Hurstel, Founder of AllStarsWomen NFT. She will discuss themes on women empowerment and inclusion in the Web 3.0 spaces.

Jeetu Kataria, Founder and CEO of DIFX a leading cross asset digital exchange and Harish Gupta, a crypto, blockchain and tokenization entrepreneur will debate topics such as decentralized versus centralized exchanges.

In addition, MetaDecrypt Web 3.0 summit will witness the first ever NFT Funded Film called Ilm by Vishal Malhotra, a Bollywood actor, known for his work in films like 'Ishq Vishk', 'Jannat', and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'.

MetaDecrypt will also host a unique startup pitch competition for Web 3.0 projects and the GameFi space in partnership with Buidlers Tribe in the presence of Venture Capitalists from across the globe.

For those interested in attending and immersing themselves into the future, book your tickets on https://bit.ly/3zEFvBD. All UAE residents get tickets by using this link.

Stay tuned for more updates on the MetaDecrypt Web 3.0 Summit by following any of MetaDecrypt social channels LinkedIn, Twitter, Telegram.

About MetaDecrypt

MetaDecrypt is a leading metaverse and blockchain development company with a mission to bring the universe to Metaverse by providing all the tools, services and connections necessary to propel growth and transformation for existing or new blockchain companies. MetaDecrypt delivers end-to-end solutions for blockchain and metaverse projects across the globe. A blockchain technology company with a team of 40+ skilled developers, certified blockchain architects, specialist consultants and experienced creative professionals. Harnessing the power of big data and machine learning, MetaDecrypt delivers NFT Metaverse, Cryptocurrency tokens, custom enterprise, Main-Net, and public Blockchain solutions for startups and corporations, streamlining the operations and ensuring maximum security.

https://metadecrypt.co/

PR Partner:

ZEXPRWIRE

https://zexprwire.com/

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127694