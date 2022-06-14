TortoiseEcofin Announces Additional Index Updates for Second Quarter 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today announced upcoming additions and deletions to the Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN) as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the second quarter of 2022. Following the close of trading on June 17, 2022, the index will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM (DCRBN/DCRBNT) Action Company Ticker Deletion Aemetis Inc AMTX US

Full constituent list for the index from the previous quarter rebalance can be found here:

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM (DCRBN)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4984/dcrbn-constituent-overview-032122.pdf

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. TortoiseEcofin makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

