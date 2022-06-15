Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eric Boehnke to the board of directors of the Company effective the date hereof. Mr. Boehnke is the CEO and a director of Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment issuer, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. He is a former CEO, Executive Vice-Chairman and director of Terrace Energy Corp., an oil and gas exploration and production company with projects in the United States listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). He has served as director and on the audit committees of a number of Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV listed companies. Mr. Boehnke is also the President and a director of Big Sky Management Ltd., a private company principally involved with providing corporate finance services to private and public companies. Mr. Boehnke holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto.

For further information, please contact:

Aleem Nathwani

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Tel: (604) 290-7073

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

