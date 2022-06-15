Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is providing a bi-weekly default status update in accordance with its filing obligations under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced in the Company's press releases dated May 4, 2022, May 17, 2022, and May 31, 2022, Hunter is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 3, 2022. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") and the unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the three-months ended March 31, 2022 (the "Interim Filings", and together with the Annual Filings, the "Required Documents").

The Company expects the Interim Filings to be filed concurrently with the Annual Filings. The MCTO will remain in effect until two (2) full business days following the receipt by the British Columbia Securities Commission of all filings the Company is required to make under Canadian securities law (including the Required Documents). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2022, May 17, 2022 and May 31, 2022; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company has been made aware of certain claims filed in Hong Kong against the Company's subsidiary by former staff in relation to the Company's closure of the Hong Kong office. The Company believes that certain claims are without merit. Any estimates of costs related to such claims, to the extent they have not already been accounted for by the Company, will be included in the applicable financial reports as required under IFRS reporting requirements relating to estimates.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Konstantinos Ghertsos

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 655-9202

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the required filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

