DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 15, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced financial results and the corporate update for the first quarter of 2022, ending March 31, 2022. The report is available on the Company's website at https://www.vivoryon.com//investors-news/financial-information.
"In the first quarter of 2022, we continued to make meaningful progress, further advancing our unique QPCT/L inhibitor varoglutamstat to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease through clinical development in Europe and the U.S., with both our European Phase 2b VIVIAD study and our U.S. Phase 2a/b study VIVA-MIND on track," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon. "There still is an extremely high unmet medical need for safe, effective and widely available treatments against this devastating disease, and we at Vivoryon remain fully committed to playing an important role in making a real difference to patients and their families. We look forward to providing an update on varoglutamstat in the context of the VIVIAD interim safety analysis planned for mid-2022, where we anticipate to obtain important safety and tolerability data which will be key to our lead candidate's further development."
Corporate Updates and Post-period Events
Financial Results for Q1 of 2022
In the first quarter of 2022, research and development expenses amounted to EUR 5.8 million and increased compared to the first quarter of 2021 (EUR 4.3 million). This increase was mainly driven by costs associated with production cost for our compound varoglutamstat/PQ912 which is used in the VIVIAD trial as well as in the US trial VIVA-MIND which started in the fourth quarter of 2021.
General and administrative expenses decreased to EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1.2 million). This decrease is largely attributable to consulting (Q1-2022: EUR 0.3 million, Q1-2021: EUR 0.6 million) and share based payment expense (Q1-2022: EUR 0.1 million, Q1-2021: EUR 0.2 million). The Company did not generate any licensing revenue in the reporting period.
All results are in line with management expectations.
Vivoryon updated its financial guidance following the capital raise completed in April 2022. According to current planning and estimates, Vivoryon expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its research and development expenses as well as the general and administrative expenses and cash flows from investing and financing activities at least through end of May 2023. This guidance does not include potential milestone payments from development partnerships, potential payments from licensing agreements and/or additional financing measures, as far as such payments have not yet been recognized in revenues. The financial guidance takes into account all costs to ensure sustainable study drug supply with varoglutamstat for the VIVA-MIND U.S. study.
###
Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Additional features:
File: Vivoryon Therapeutics Q1 2022 Results
15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|NL00150002Q7
|WKN:
|A2QJV6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1375247
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1375247 15.06.2022