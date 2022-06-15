Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
15.06.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes EPSO-G to the Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 15, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that sustainability-linked bonds issued by the Lithuanian state-owned
energy transmission and exchange group EPSO-G have been listed on the Nasdaq
Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 15, 2022.
EPSO-G manages and develops infrastructure that strengthens Lithuania's energy
independence. The group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G,
five directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid
and Tetas - and the indirectly controlled GET Baltic. The rights and
obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of
Energy of the Republic of Lithuania. 

The size of the sustainability-linked bond issue is EUR 75 million. The
five-year bonds with a coupon of 3.117% were purchased by institutional
investors from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) purchased almost one third of the issue
for EUR 22.5 million. The bond issue matures on June 8, 2027. Swedbank served
as the distributor and organizer of the bond offering. 

"Nasdaq congratulates the Lithuanian state-owned energy transmission and
exchange group EPSO-G on its successful debut on the public capital market.
This is the first-ever issue of sustainability-linked bonds by a Baltic
issuer," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We hope
EPSO-G will be an inspiration for other state-owned companies to also see
publicly listed securities as an effective way to support their strategic
ambitions." 

EPSO-G's CFO and interim CEO, Algirdas Juozaponis, says the funds raised from
the bonds will help finance strategic energy projects the group is implementing
which are important for building up Lithuania's energy independence. "Issuing
sustainability-linked bonds added more diversity to EPSO-G's financing sources
and will be important for enabling the group to reach its sustainability goals
by making the transmission grids more reliable, reducing environmental impact,
and accelerating the drive toward climate-neutral energy," Juozaponis explains. 

According to EPSO-G, sustainability-linked bonds are a recent innovation in the
international bond markets. The borrowing conditions for the issuance of this
type of bonds depend not only on a company's financial sustainability, which is
indicated by its credit rating, but also on the environmental, social and
governance sustainability goals it has set. If the company was to fail to meet
these targets, the actual cost of servicing the debt would be higher. 

In preparation for the bond issuance, the rating agency Moody's Investors
Service has assigned Baa1 credit rating with a stable outlook to EPSO-G. The
assigned high investment grade rating reflects the strong financial position of
the state-owned Group, its relatively low debt level and the fact that the
majority of its revenue derives from regulated transmission network activities. 

About EPSO-G

EPSO-G is a state-owned holding company tasked with leading an innovative,
transparent and efficiently managed group of energy transmission and exchange
operators. The group's fundamental responsibility is to ensure uninterrupted,
stable electricity transmission via high voltage grids, natural gas
transportation via high pressure pipelines, and the efficient management,
maintenance and development of those transmission systems. EPSO-G also manages
and develops biofuels, natural gas and wood-trade platforms designed to ensure
competition in the market for energy resources and roundwood. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga
and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more
about the Nasdaq Baltic market, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com . 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 




     MEDIA CONTACTS:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +370 6205 5127
     daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
