Nasdaq Welcomes EPSO-G to the Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 15, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that sustainability-linked bonds issued by the Lithuanian state-owned energy transmission and exchange group EPSO-G have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 15, 2022. EPSO-G manages and develops infrastructure that strengthens Lithuania's energy independence. The group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G, five directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid and Tetas - and the indirectly controlled GET Baltic. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania. The size of the sustainability-linked bond issue is EUR 75 million. The five-year bonds with a coupon of 3.117% were purchased by institutional investors from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) purchased almost one third of the issue for EUR 22.5 million. The bond issue matures on June 8, 2027. Swedbank served as the distributor and organizer of the bond offering. "Nasdaq congratulates the Lithuanian state-owned energy transmission and exchange group EPSO-G on its successful debut on the public capital market. This is the first-ever issue of sustainability-linked bonds by a Baltic issuer," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We hope EPSO-G will be an inspiration for other state-owned companies to also see publicly listed securities as an effective way to support their strategic ambitions." EPSO-G's CFO and interim CEO, Algirdas Juozaponis, says the funds raised from the bonds will help finance strategic energy projects the group is implementing which are important for building up Lithuania's energy independence. "Issuing sustainability-linked bonds added more diversity to EPSO-G's financing sources and will be important for enabling the group to reach its sustainability goals by making the transmission grids more reliable, reducing environmental impact, and accelerating the drive toward climate-neutral energy," Juozaponis explains. According to EPSO-G, sustainability-linked bonds are a recent innovation in the international bond markets. The borrowing conditions for the issuance of this type of bonds depend not only on a company's financial sustainability, which is indicated by its credit rating, but also on the environmental, social and governance sustainability goals it has set. If the company was to fail to meet these targets, the actual cost of servicing the debt would be higher. In preparation for the bond issuance, the rating agency Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa1 credit rating with a stable outlook to EPSO-G. The assigned high investment grade rating reflects the strong financial position of the state-owned Group, its relatively low debt level and the fact that the majority of its revenue derives from regulated transmission network activities. About EPSO-G EPSO-G is a state-owned holding company tasked with leading an innovative, transparent and efficiently managed group of energy transmission and exchange operators. The group's fundamental responsibility is to ensure uninterrupted, stable electricity transmission via high voltage grids, natural gas transportation via high pressure pipelines, and the efficient management, maintenance and development of those transmission systems. EPSO-G also manages and develops biofuels, natural gas and wood-trade platforms designed to ensure competition in the market for energy resources and roundwood. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more about the Nasdaq Baltic market, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com . Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. 