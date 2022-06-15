Assets Include Innovating Motor and Motor Drive Technology Products, Intellectual Property, and 20+ Years of Know-how

Kinetic Technologies, a high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company focused on developing power management and protection solutions for consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, announced today the Company has completed the acquisition of certain assets pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Gain Semiconductor Incorporated. The acquisition was completed on May 6, 2022. Terms of the asset transaction include the transfer of intellectual property consisting of patents, copyrights, and industry knowledge plus seasoned motor control industry professionals.

By acquiring Gain's Pure Sinusoidal Drive patented technology Puresine, Kinetic Technologies is positioned to bring superior motor and motion control to market. This technology converts standard 3-wire motor control and 6-wire advanced motor control technology into a new class of motor control solutions by maximizing electrical efficiency. Higher efficiency reduces the motor's power needed to operate, offering a way to design a smaller, lighter-weight motor.

"Increasing motor control electrical efficiency paints a new canvas to deliver a greener environment for our future. By leveraging Kinetic Technologies' proven manufacturing ability and technical excellence, we believe our motor control technology is now positioned to advance to the next phase in production and advanced product development," stated Jeff Gray, GM of Motor Control at Kinetic Technologies, and previous CEO of Gain Semiconductor.

"The electronic motor control space enables Kinetic Technologies to expand its served addressable market further into consumer whitegoods, automotive and industrial. The introduction of motor controller products will diversify our offerings and broaden our portfolio with commercially synergistic products. We believe this transaction will allow us to enter new markets, work with new customers, and expand our business with existing customers by selling additional high-performance products," said Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies.

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors across consumer, computer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. Along with designing power products to protect, regulate, and monitor power consumption, Kinetic also produces products that switch, transform, and protect high resolution audio, video, and data signals. Applications can include smartphones, notebook/Chromebook and accessories, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive, and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

