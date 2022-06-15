Regulatory News:

On 16 June, all Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) employees from around the world will dedicate a whole day to learning, sharing, and having a positive and meaningful impact in their communities. First launched in 2011, Responsib'All Day is one day in the year dedicated to its Sustainability Responsibility 2030 roadmap 'Good Times from a Good Place', and to having a real impact in the community. This year, the focus is on helping to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, in line with Pernod Ricard's commitment to nurturing terroirs.

True to its vision, 'Créateurs de Convivialité', Pernod Ricard believes in sharing and working with others to strengthen what we do collectively. That's why, all its affiliates are teaming with local partners and charities to learn from them and work on a wide variety of community projects. From planting trees in natural conservation areas and renovating green urban spaces, to collecting waste from beaches and rivers, the 2022 edition of Responsib'All Day aims to help employees understand the importance of nature around them while contributing to tangible projects near their offices and production sites in order to protect it.

Alexandre Ricard, the Group's Chairman and CEO said: "Our company mission is to unlock the magic of human connection by bringing good times from a good place. Responsib'All Day is a perfect demonstration of how we bring this to life with our employees around the world. After two years of not being able to host Responsib'All Day, we are delighted to be able to roll up our sleeves and get back into our communities, to play our part in a true spirit of convivialité. We all have a role to play in building a more sustainable and responsible world."

"Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to accelerate our Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap to nurture every terroir and its biodiversity. All our products come from nature, and we rely on well-functioning ecosystems to continue to produce our iconic brands now and for generations to come. That's why we have been working hand in hand with our farmers and suppliers to implement sustainable and regenerative practices in our terroirs. Responsib'All Day is a way of ensuring that our employees understand the importance of preserving nature for our business and for the communities around them," adds Vanessa Wright, Group Chief Sustainability Officer.

If you would like to get a glimpse of what helping local communities means for Pernod Ricard, you can watch the Responsib'All Day 2022 teaser here.

All our initiatives are listed on this interactive map, including:

All of the Paris teams are coming together to help restore an urban farm, rebuild infrastructure, create natural habitats for animals, restore gardens and create a convivial area for the community. Pernod Ricard France: In partnership with the French National Forestry Office, all employees will gather on Sainte-Marguerite Island to help nurture the pine trees, clean up the beach, build infrastructure to observe biodiversity and make upcycled furniture and signs.

Across both Scotland and London, the teams supported by Works4u, will work on renovating sustainable gardens and exhibits, planting wetland plants and creating stag beetle logger. Irish Distillers: In Midleton (Cork), teams will be improving biodiversity corridors and wellbeing spaces by introducing new planters, tree species, bee lodges and wildflower meadows; while in Dublin, teams will be creating a green space for a care home, creating walkways, building an outdoor canopy and planting new plant and tree species to strengthen biodiversity.

Responsib'All Day is a reflection of the Group's long-term commitment to supporting its communities, partners and employees. Most recently, the Group donated €1 million to support the work of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and doubled the amount of any donation made by its employees to support those people in Ukraine impacted by the war. The Group also largely supported its partners during the Covid crisis by offering alcohol for hydroalcoholic gel preparation or building dedicated programs to support its employees' mental and physical well-being while they worked from home.

