Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Modden Agency is happy to announce their new partnership with UAPackaging. UAPackaging giant was looking for digital agency that could possibly help them bring their ideas to the whole new level.

"We a very excited about the new opportunity to help build truly amazing product" - said Vitali Zahharov, the art director of the Modden. He has 10 years of experience with respect to growing, maintaining and collaborating with the huge and well-known brands.

"Our clients love what we create and value our approach to work, so definitely I am sure that shortly we can do a truly significant impact on the whole industry" - said Vitali Zahharov. Vitali added that despite on his 10 years experience he has never been so excited that today, just a few months ago he helped AI startup called Clarifai raised $100M in capital funding from the investors by bringing the fresh ideas into the product.

About Modden Creative Inc.

Modden Creative Agency is a Californian company that based in Los Angeles , their main focuses are web design, art direction and web development their experience includes working with companies around the globe.

Contact Modden:



Vitali Zahharov

hello@modden.co

(+1) 747 320 9674

