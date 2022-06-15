Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago 2022 list, ranking No. 3 in the large company category. The list includes 15 top large sized companies, as well as 35 best small-to-medium workplaces in the Chicago area.

"With two offices in the Chicago area, including our U.S. headquarters, we are honored to be named by Great Place to Work to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago list for the sixth year in a row," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "When we set out to build a global company to bring new therapies to patients with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, we knew that nurturing an authentic culture and rewarding workplace were key foundational elements. That's why our employees receive best-in-class benefits and services to best support them and their families."

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Chicago by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area to be eligible. Horizon was also recently named one of Fortune's Top 100 Companies, making it the highest-ranking biotech on the list in 2022.

