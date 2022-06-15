Auddia Inc.: Auddia Announces Activation of the "faidrDJ" Feature

faidr has Seen Time-spent-listening Increase 49% Since Releasing the New Feature

Reiterates that News, Talk and Sports Stations will be faidr-enabled by end of Q2'22

Series of Key Product Enhancements to Support Subscription Conversions Slated for Release in July

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for radio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the release of "faidrDJ". Voiced by radio veteran Shelby Taylor, faidrDJ welcomes users to the faidr listening experience and enhances the transitions between radio station programming and the faidr content that plays during station ad breaks.

Auddia launched faidr on February 15th of this year with early consumer data indicating significant consumer interest in the ability to control the local AM/FM radio listening experience, to include avoiding ads and skipping songs. Building on this momentum, the Company is focused on optimizing usage of the faidr app in preparation for maximizing the percentage of users converting into paid subscribers.

"As we previously reported, our initial launch data for faidr exceeded expectations across every metric we set as targets for a successful launch. This occurred despite the product not yet offering a number of critical capabilities," said Theo Romeo, the head of marketing. "Over the next weeks to months, we will be releasing a series of important product enhancements, all designed to significantly improve the faidr experience. These include faidr-enabling our first news, talk and sports stations, enhancing our music station AI to start delivering local DJ content and launching our previously announced Discovr program. We expect all of these improvements to be active before the end of July and see them as important prerequisites to initial subscription conversion efforts."

Inaugural faidrDJ Shelby Taylor said, "I'm honored to be the first DJ voice of faidr. What faidr is doing is unlike anything I experienced in my radio career, and I am thrilled about the focus on giving consumers what they want, when they want it. When the Discovr program goes live in July, for the first time ever in radio, I'll be using the time during which listeners previously had to endure ads, to introduce faidr listeners to new artists and new songs from incredible talent that simply has no access to radio. We have already curated our first 20 indie artists, and I can't wait to tell their stories and introduce their music to faidr listeners who opt in for my program."

The faidrDJ went live in the app on May 16, 2022, for iPhone and May 23, 2022, for Android. Since its release, time spent listening on faidr has increased 49%.

The Company reaffirms previous guidance that the first news, talk and sports stations will be faidr-enabled by the end of Q2 and that the music station listening experience will improve by allowing local DJ talk to play through during that same timeline. The Discovr music program continues to be on schedule for a July release.

Visit faidr.com for more.

Are you interested in being a Discovr artist or curator? Click here.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for radio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com .

