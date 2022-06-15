Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio Announces General Stockholders Meeting to be Held Virtually on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding company and global leader in eCommerce today announced the company's general meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 1:00 - 3:00 p.m (EST) / 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m (PST). This meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live video webcast at

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552105&tp_key=e6b72c2da4&sti=brgo

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, states, "This general shareholder's meeting is essential to answer all shareholders' concerns and stop all the miss information being shared about BRGO on other non reliable platforms" He added " we will discuss the state of the company, the current situation of the stock price, and future growth plans. And, we have reserved a full 2 hours exclusively to answer all shareholder's concerns. Click on the link above and submit your questions, I look forward to meeting each and every one of our shareholders".

Bergio plans to cement its leadership in the eCommerce and fashion tech niche by leveraging emerging technologies, widening digital reach, and expanding platforms like Bigcommerce. This strategy paired with its digitally native label, Aphrodite's & Gearbubble continuing successful growth of marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy positions the brand for a stellar 2022.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

