Bold Ventures Inc.: Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Critical Mineral Flow-Through Units and Working Capital Units Financing of Up to $1,040,000

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 critical mineral flow-through units (the "CMFT Units") for up to $600,000 and up to 4,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for up to $440,000 (the "Offering").

Each CMFT Unit is priced at $0.15 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.11 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per WC Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive a fee in cash, shares or warrants.

The proceeds from the sale of WC units will be used for administration, property maintenance and acquisitions. The proceeds from the sale of CMFT Units will be used to explore for critical minerals, primarily copper and zinc, for which the expenditures made on the Company's mineral properties allow the subscriber to be eligible for the newly created Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit of an additional 30%.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Offering is scheduled to close before the end of June and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Bold Ventures' management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).

Our exploration projects are well described in the projects section and in the updated version of the Company's Corporate Presentation at boldventuresinc.com .

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold camps within the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities is subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

