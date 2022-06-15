Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Initiator Pharma A/S (305/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Initiator Pharma A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 27, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: INIT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041790 Order book ID: 260165 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Initiator Pharma A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: INIT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041808 Order book ID: 260166 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB