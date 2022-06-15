Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 15:29
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Initiator Pharma A/S (305/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Initiator Pharma A/S
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   INIT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041790              
Order book ID:  260165                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Initiator
Pharma A/S will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   INIT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041808              
Order book ID:  260166                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.