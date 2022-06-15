Life Insurtech Afficiency Appoints James Reboin as Chief Revenue Officer

James Reboin joins at a time of rapid growth for the company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Afficiency , an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, today announced James Reboin has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer.

Reboin brings more than 20 years of experience leveraging technology, process and data to redefine the way businesses serve their customers and drive meaningful results. In this role, he will build and manage Afficiency's marketing organization and define and execute an aligned marketing and sales strategy to drive growth.

"James is an excellent addition to the team. He is a natural leader who brings a lot of passion and innovative thinking to the projects he is working on," said CEO of Afficiency Mark Scafaro. "I look forward to working closely with him and continuing to exceed the growth potential for Afficiency and our partners."

Reboin brings deep experience in insurance and technology and a proven ability to lead a team to drive dealmaking. He most recently served as VP and Head of Digital Agency at Parachute Digital Solutions, where he co-led the U.S. business and built an end-to-end digital platform allowing customers to quote, enroll and obtain coverage instantly.

"I couldn't be joining the team at a better time. Afficiency is working on several exciting partnerships and new products, and I am thrilled to bring my industry connections and a fresh perspective to the fold," said Reboin.

About Afficiency

Afficiency is an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process and accelerating the time it takes to get applicants approved and covered. With Afficiency's digital life insurance platform, it's never been easier to offer 100% digital in-session policy decisions. Afficiency enables distributors and other trusted brands to white-label and distribute Afficiency's life insurance products in a customizable way. With our proprietary API, we can bring our suite of products into our partners' native environments. And for those starting from scratch, we can offer an out-of-the-box customer journey. Afficiency works with its carrier and reinsurance partners to develop these products and has a growing product catalog spanning categories such as term, whole life, disability, and universal life. All of our products are digitally underwritten and issued to applicants within seconds. We have issued thousands of policies to date, closing the life insurance coverage gap, eliminating friction and protecting more lives. To learn more about Afficiency, visit www.afficiency.com .

‍Media Contact for Afficiency:

Heather Valle

heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Afficiency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705060/Life-Insurtech-Afficiency-Appoints-James-Reboin-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer