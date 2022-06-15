Togg is a forward-thinking mobility solution that brings together advanced electric, smart and connected technologies within one intelligent, user-centric, and empathetic design concept called USE-CASE Mobility, integrated with their own next-generation smart- and connected-electric vehicles.

M. Gürcan Karakas, Togg CEO said: "We are designing more than a smart car, What we are buildingservices is an open mobility ecosystem that is interconnected and interoperable with others. This is what the future of mobility holds."

Merging Smart Technologies for a Seamless Mobility Experience

The automotive industry is going through the same evolution as the mobile phone industry did in the past. This led Togg to (re)think the whole mobility experience that will connect the dots of the smart home, the mobile services used on the go, the smart city, and much more. We are building this intermodal future from the backend to the user experience.

We need to understand what users' expectations will be in the years to come. This is as much a technological revolution as it is a social one, that put the user at the center of the experience New business models will be fundamental as blockchain systems allow data and other assets to be stored and transferred in a fast, secure, and environmentally friendly process.

New Players for a new Industry

The commitments made by governments to address climate change stand out among the factors shaping the transformation in the mobility ecosystem. The current race for range, battery technology, and comfort is 100% legitimate, and Togg is pushing forward with its own batteries developed by Siro Silk Road Clean Energy Solutions, a joint venture with Farasis Energy. Togg is building the best smart device they possibly can, but the gamechanger will be how we experience mobility and how cars are connected to our lives, as much as any other smart device.

Gürcan Karakas, Togg CEO, concludes: VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) is not a bad word, it is an opportunity. Fintech, AI or UX are integral to the challenges of this new area, and Togg is fully embracing them. Our industry will not only be shaped by the biggest companies, but the smartest and most agile ones."

About Togg https://www.togg.com.tr/en/

An intellectual property of Turkey, Togg is a globally competitive USE-CASE Mobility brand. Togg was established on June 25, 2018, as a joint venture of Anadolu Grubu Holding A.S., BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., Zorlu Holding A.S. and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

Togg will commence production of its high-tech innovations at its Gemlik facility in 2022, as part of the company's focus on developing next-gen smart and connected electric vehicles as well as the advanced surrounding mobility ecosystem. The company also develops highly conceptual and pioneering technologies, services, customer experiences, and business models across many different industries.

Togg aims to reach production of one million units across five connected electric vehicle models by 2030, with all five developments being created from a common architecture.

