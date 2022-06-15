NOBAL Technologies Inc.: Enhancing hotel guest experiences with Book4Time through a new way to book and manage spa services - all from the touch on our iMirror

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOBAL Technologies, the global technology company behind the iMirror and Book4Time, a leading cloud-based spa management software for hotels, resorts, gyms, and private clubs, announce their strategic partnership agreement that reimagines the way hotel guests' book spa services.



While the iMirror technology is new to hotel and resort guests, it stands to benefit the hospitality industry. According to NOBAL CEO Bill Roberts, the iMirror leads to increased exposure to hotel profit centers (i.e., restaurants, spas, event tickets, hotel gift shops, etc.), properties can expect to see a swift return on investment: in the retail sector, NOBAL clients have reported that they've recouped their original investments quickly.

"Running a hotel spa is challenging," says founder of Book4Time Roger Sholanki, "our technology helps everything on the operations side including managing bookings, staff scheduling and inventory tracking." Sholanki continues, "When we first laid eyes on the iMirror we instantly saw the potential to expand the use of our technology. Imagine a way for a resort or hotel property to eliminate the need for a guest to call down to the concierge desk to book a spa service. This partnership gives the guest the freedom to book their treatment from the comfort of their suite. And alleviates the call volume at Front Desk allowing hotel staff to greet guests."

Roberts adds, "We are committed to creating the hospitality experience of the future, we are confident that this collaboration will become a new standard of guest features, utilizing our technology solution and putting the guest experience first."

The iMirror can be seen in action at the NOBAL booth at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) on June 27-30th in Orlando, FL.

About NOBAL

NOBAL Technologies is a Canadian-based firm and the leading provider of intelligent mirror technology for hoteliers around the world. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, NOBAL's iMirror elevates the customer experience by allowing shoppers and guests to search, select, and buy from a complete range of inventory and services - all from the touch on our iMirror.

For more information, visit www.NOBAL.ca

About Book4Time

Book4Time is the leading cloud-based spa, wellness and leisure activity management software for the world's top hotels and resorts, used by more Forbes 5-Star resorts than any other vendor. Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for international hotels, resorts, casinos, golf and private member clubs operating in over 85 countries worldwide and is the preferred solution for some of the world's largest and most prestigious brands.

For more information, visit www.book4time.com

