Stockhouse Publishing: Fresh New Market Movers: Today's Top Stock Picks for New & Trending Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Investors want insight. Welcome to the Market Movers Newsletter where we have created a snapshot of new and trending companies that we think investors will want to know about. Below you have direct access to this edition's top picks including milestones, highlights and easy access links to do additional research on each company and their products or projects.

EasTower Wireless Inc. V.ESTW TECHNOLOGY/INFRASTRUCTURE

EasTower Wireless (ESTW: TSX-V) is a US provider of next stage wireless communications infrastructure, including the highly anticipated build-out of 5G across America. EasTower is positioned as an economically resistant company to the effects of any recession. In fact, 5G will play a vital role for future wireless infrastructure, backed by US government policies… including the US$65 Billion infrastructure bill.

This is in addition to the US$100B 20-year Federal contract to build-out FirstNet's first responder network. EasTower becomes a benefactor of this least known and one of the largest infrastructure plays in US history.

The EasTower business remains in a position to respond well to any future inflationary challenges. The heavy demand from both nationwide telecommunication companies, in addition to government support only increases EasTower's position in todays' turbulent markets.

EasTower plans to expand its national footprint into states such as Georgia, South and North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Arguably, the only pure play 5G infrastructure company in North America. Moving forward, the global 5G market is projected to reach US$1.67 trillion by 2030, with the US being the main driver in the space thanks to government initiatives investing in 5G and the rising demand for higher data speed.

https://eastowerwireless.com/

CHARBONE Corporation V.CH ENERGY

Based out of Brossard, Quebec, Charbone Hydrogen Corp. is a green hydrogen group that has a presence established across North America. Charbone's strategy involves developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. By deploying facilities in the US and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules that use reliable and sustainable energy to solidify itself as a provider of environmental solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises. At its core, Charbone's mission is at the heart of all its operations and activities within the green energy sector, supported by its hydroelectric assets and other renewable energies. Charbone Green Hydrogen is produced by electrolysis that exclusively uses water and hydropower with a purity grade of up to 99.999% (ultra-high purity, grade 5.0). In line with this, the company produces and distributes green hydrogen that is totally environmentally friendly and eco-responsible and without any C02 emissions. As of Q4 2022, the company will start production at its first green hydrogen facility which means the company will begin delivering compressed hydrogen in a wide range of sizes.

https://www.charbone.com/en/accueil

Alianza Minerals Ltd. V.ANZ | TARSF METALS & MINING

It's not often a junior mining explorer is as geographically and minerally diversified in its property holdings as Alianza Minerals Ltd. Then again, few mining companies are as progressive thinking in developing their business model as Alianza. What sets the Company apart from most others in the early-stage exploration space is its "Hybrid Prospect Generator" concept. As an early-stage exploration company, prospect or project generators work to find and develop a sound economic base and precious metal deposits. The long-term goal of the Company is to advance new projects by joint venturing alongside enthusiastic partners with the goal of making major discoveries. As part of the Hybrid Model, Alianza also pursues its own self-funded exploration programs on projects which do not have a partner yet exemplified by the work at the Haldane project. This gives its investors maximum exposure to exploration success. Working to provide metals for the modern economy and following best ESG practices, Alianza has ongoing exploration programs at the 100% owned flagship Haldane Silver Project in the prolific Keno Hill District, Yukon Territory. Additionally, the Company has a portfolio of gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one silver project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned to Coeur Mining, Inc., two copper projects (Klondike and Stateline, Colorado) optioned to Allied Copper Corp. and is actively seeking partners to advance other projects.

https://alianzaminerals.com/

DelphX Capital Markets Inc. V.DELX | DPXCF TECHNOLOGY/FINANCIAL SERVICES

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

https://delphx.com/

K9 Gold Corp. V.KNC | WDFCF METALS & MINING

West Vancouver BC based K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the business of identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company focuses on its primary Desert Eagle and Stony Lake projects with a presence in Canada (Newfoundland and Labrador) and the U.S. (Garfield County, Utah). K9 Gold Corp has assembled a highly experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project that was acquired from District Copper Corp by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in Southeast Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc's Shootaring Canyon mill. Developing the Stony Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland - Canada's Newest Orogenic Gold District. Plans for the upcoming 2022 exploration field season: The main emphasis of the program will be a diamond drill program with a minimum of 4000 meters. The program will focus on the Jumper's Pond area, following up on the highly successful 2021 program.

https://www.k9goldcorp.com/

ApartmentLove Inc. C.APLV | APMLF TECHNOLOGY/REAL ESTATE

ApartmentLove is the trusted provider of residential rental marketing services catering to landlords and renters in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world! It is a tight rental market right now and ApartmentLove is helping renters find apartments, condos, and houses using custom filters for budget, location, and even pet-friendly options to make finding a home quicker and easier online. ApartmentLove earns revenues by charging Landlords per advertised listing or monthly recurring listing subscriptions all via its website (www.apartmentlove.com). ApartmentLove recently closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of nearly a million dollars. Proceeds from the Unit offering are budgeted to fund certain strategic acquisitions and marketing efforts targeting renters across the United States.

https://apartmentlove.com/

Wesana Health Inc. C.WESA HEALTHCARE

Emerging life sciences company Wesana Health Holdings Inc is championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury through drug development and predictive diagnostics. Operating between Toronto and Chicago, the wellness company helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma. Through its therapies and patent-pending protocols, the company is out to innovate care development and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. The data-driven company is exploring the opportunity to expand its lead indication for SANA-013 to Major Depressive Disorder for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury. Its three clinics offer a best in-class patient experience that are psychiatric and psychotherapy led. In Q1 2022 alone, Wesana Health delivered findings indicating psilocybin potentiates impact of anti-depressant, received positive feedback from pre-Investigational New Drug meeting with U.S. FDA on SANA-013, and announced positive findings from Animal Study on Novel Depression Treatment Protocol Combining Psilocybin and Cannabidiol. Wesana Health is composed of leaders from the scientific, research, medical and operations industries driven by a shared goal to improve the lives of millions by providing access to Mental Health care.

https://wesanahealth.com/

Stockhouse is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public.

