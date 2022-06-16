Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Notox Technologies Corp. (OTC: NTOX) ("Notox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Kander to the Company's Medical Advisory Board.

Ms. Kander is a Senior Consultant with Wave Strategy LLC, a consulting firm focused on providing expertise on technology commercialization to clients that include leading medical centers, academic institutions and early stage biotechnology entities. She is an expert in the development of new product concepts with prior roles that include 18 years of experience with Cleveland Clinic Innovations, most recently as the General Manager of Technology Commercialization. Ms. Kander was previously a Vice President at Invacare Corporation, where she was responsible for the Home Care Products group, and held various finance roles at Procter & Gamble.

Ms. Kander received her MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her bachelor's degree from John Carroll University.

"As Notox continues its development process, I am extremely proud to announce that Mary Kander has agreed to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board," commented Zoran Konevic, the Chairman and CEO of Notox. "We had the pleasure of working with Ms. Kander during her tenure at Cleveland Clinic Innovations, and know that she has the qualifications, experience and track record to benefit Notox and its shareholders. We look forward to Ms. Kander's contributions along with the other two members of our Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Frank Papay and Dr. Tyler Kendall."

About Notox Technologies Corp.

Notox Technologies Corp. (OTC: NTOX) is in the business of developing and commercializing innovative technologies primarily through its wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, Notox Bioscience Inc. The Company is seeking to build its distribution capabilities for medical and aesthetic products around the world, and to market a credible, non-toxic alternative to Botox and subsequently develop other features of its Notox technology such as drug-free pain management, body countering, skin tightening and anti-perspiration.

