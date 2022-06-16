Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Coindesk Consensus as a first-time sponsor and exhibitor, hosting an insightful speaking session and attracting a diverse crowd of attendees to their LBank & Friends Afterparty. Austin has been more than welcome to the top 25 Crypto Exchange, giving LBank the chance to meet many fans and users in person while showing off LBank's ambitions and plans for the United States.





It was a busy and fruitful weekend for the LBank team. Consensus 2022 was the first in-person Coindesk Consensus since 2019, with more than 17,000 joining from all over the world. LBank's team got a rare opportunity to show off what they have accomplished in their 7-year run and to do it through a variety of ways, including exhibiting and speaking.

Titled "The Future of Centralized Exchanges: Defi, Metaverse, and Web 3", LBank COO Shantnoo Saxsena sat down with CMO Kaia Wang and LBank Labs CEO Jeff Zhou for a talk about the position of Centralized exchanges in the future of crypto. Even with the rise of Defi, Centralized exchanges are still an indispensable part of the crypto sphere as they provide certain services to the public that is still needed in this stage of crypto development. Saxsena shared LBank's efforts to provide more crypto education to the public, "We currently engaged in an educational effort in a bid to increase users' knowledge about cryptos and to also capture more users into the space."

On June 11th, LBank hosted a successful "LBank & Friends" Afterparty for people to have a chance to socialize after the main conference. The event, which was co-hosted by AMB Crypto and NewsBTC, saw a diverse gathering of friends from all corners of the industry, with more than 500 people attending. Sponsored by Frz Solar System, ShibaDoge, FWC Token, GULFCOIN, and My Liquidity Partner, the event was a smash hit.

Including the exhibition at Bitcoin Miami earlier this year, Consensus 2022 has been LBank's second major exhibition appearance in the US. "We've achieved a lot during our time here and you will certainly see more and more from LBank soon," said CMO Kaia Wang.

About "LBank & Friends" Sponsors:

Frz Solar System, with the help of key partners and investors, intends to purchase, equip and build new solar power plants. In addition, it plans to invest in other physical projects to help countries demand electricity power, protect the environment from air pollution and increase the nation's welfare.

ShibaDoge was created on December 24, 2021, by large Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors. The project's mission is to ultimately merge the communities behind Shiba Inu and Dogecoin into one united cryptocurrency alliance. The coin's short-term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for over 50,000 holders and over $400 million in value. As of June 2022, the token has more than 18,000 holders and more than 100,000 people that follow the project across social media. ShibaDoge serves a decentralized ecosystem that includes NFTs and a Launchpad for new Cryptocurrency based projects.

FWC token (football world community token) is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC Token is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures crypto assets' authenticity, traceability, and immutability. FWC was created by people who share a passion for football and cryptocurrency. The token can be used to purchase football tickets, book hotels, use various related services, place bets, and participate in lotteries. Furthermore, FWC will take its place in Metaverse and NFT football games.

GULFCOIN, a digital currency developed by GULF software and technology, aims to assist marginalized communities in joining the digital revolution. Gulfcoin has a one-to-one burning strategy during ICO, a feature to limit the supply of GulfCoin and protects it from market manipulation. Currently, in the ICO period, Gulfcoin has already reached a soft cap, and is crowd sales heading for the hard cap. Gulfcoin will be listed on LBank on the 15th of June. It is also the currency to be used by the coming GULF projects. GULF Exchange is an advanced trading platform to be released in June. GULF NFT MARKETPLACE is an online platform for digital arts to be released after that.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

