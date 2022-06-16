Vagaro opens international office to meet growing customer demand

Vagaro, the leading comprehensive business management software and app for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, recently opened a new office in Stevenage, England to address increasing global customer demand and foster stronger customer relationships in the U.K.

The rapidly growing tech company hopes to leverage the area's abundance of U.K. transport links which connect the office to a great pool of talent.

With the opening of these offices, Vagaro maintains commitment to a consistent global customer experience; currently training U.K. employees in support, sales, and learning development in accordance with the same standards as the company's headquarters in Dublin, California.

Throughout the coming weeks, Vagaro plans to meet with various international customers both at virtual and physical events to develop close relationships with users of the platform.

Well invested in the voice of their customer, the team aims to spread awareness of the brand as well as to learn the unique needs and wants of the U.K. audience.

U.K. Managing Director, Jason Downes, says, "We're eager and excited to have a physical presence in the U.K. as demand for our services across the world continues to grow. Our key desire is to make sure our worldwide users feel heard, acknowledged, and most importantly, supported."

Downes adds, "In fact, our commitment to ensuring we address our customers' needs and pain points is so strong that we've actually hired one of our star U.K. users, Tom Mason-Smith, Founder and CEO of the Fit Collective, as our Head of Customer Success."

Additional key hires include International Marketing Lead, Sofia Qureshi, to spearhead marketing strategies customised to the platform's international audiences.

The company offers 24/7 global support to its users and will be offering special discounts for business owners in the U.K. marketplace in the coming months.

