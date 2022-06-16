Executive Appointment Reflects the Company's UKI Market Traction and European Expansion Strategy

BIG DATA ANALYTICS CONFERENCE - Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, announced today that Tom Warren has been appointed Regional Managing Director, UK and Ireland (UKI). Warren brings with him twelve years of experience leading high achieving teams, alongside his previous experience as a professional rugby player, to build upon Pyramid's growth in the UKI. The company's customers in the UKI include Ann Summers, Liberty London, and Premier Foods.

The appointment follows Pyramid Analytics' recent oversubscribed US $120MM Series E funding round, which was announced at a special event on May 9 from Tower Bridge in London. Pyramid is doubling down on its investment in the UKI, a leading market for decision intelligence adoption. In 2022, the UK tech ecosystem hit a landmark valuation of $1 trillion. At the centre of this tech success story is London. Pyramid plans to double its headcount in London over the coming months, to then use London as a base to support its European expansion. The appointment of Warren highlights Pyramid's commitment to, and ambitions for, the UK and Ireland.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics, a decision intelligence platform provider, hires experienced technology sector leader Tom Warren to accelerate UKI growth. Warren has twelve years leading successful teams and customer relationship management.

Pyramid expanding investment in UKI talent, sales and marketing, and partner expansion.

Warren's appointment is the first in a series of planned business development initiatives to support customer success and strategic accounts in this region.

Warren's remit is to build out the UK and Ireland business, which will involve enterprise sales, business development, and channel and solutions engineering functions. Having started his career as a professional rugby player, Tom Warren is excited about the challenge ahead.

Meet our new Managing Director

Warren had a successful career as a professional rugby player for Worcester Warriors, London Irish, Grand Parma in Italy and finally at Esher RFC. This included a Division 1 title for Worcester in 2004 and playing in an English Premiership semi-final and European Challenge Cup final for London Irish in 2006. After his retirement, Warren initially turned his hand to coaching as the Scrum Coach and Director of the Academy at Esher.

Since then, he has had a successful career in sales. His most recent role was as Area VP Northern Europe at the cloud-based logistics platform Bringg where he was responsible for building out the EMEA sales team. In a previous role as Senior Director for EMEA Enterprise renewals at Blue Prism, he successfully increased customer renewals from 82% to 88%, which accounted for a 113% increase in the 2019 financial year. He was also Regional Sales Director at ServiceNow, where he set up the first UK Commercial sales team and consistently exceeded targets for delivering new business to help grow the UK business.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quotes

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "Tom has brought a vast wealth of expertise and insight to the Managing Director role. He has a strong history of leading impressively successful sales and customer relationship teams and has helped multiple companies expand their sales outreach into the EMEA region.

"As a former professional rugby player and with over twelve years of heading sales teams, we knew that Tom would bring strong leadership skills, courage and energy to our growing team here at Pyramid. We believe that Tom is the right individual to lead our already high performing team to continue our growth in the UK and Ireland, following our phenomenal Series E funding round performance."

Tom Warren, Regional Managing Director, UKI, Pyramid Analytics: "Pyramid is what's next in analytics and the UK is what's next for Pyramid. I am really excited to be joining Pyramid Analytics and even more so to be joining a successful and high performing team, which has been behind their expansion in the UK and Ireland.

"Our Series E funding round earlier this month was a real statement of intent from the company, showcasing our ambition to expand our UK and Ireland operations so that Decision Intelligence can continue to transform the way businesses operate in the region. I look forward to contributing to this great company and working towards our European expansion."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

