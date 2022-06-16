DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2022 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.1757
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178018
CODE: KLMG LN
ISIN: LU1563455630
