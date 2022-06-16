Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Allerton Busan Group has today issued a financial report on the significant importance for Euronext as they established a new technology segment - Euronext Tech Leaders - to help the sector's leading companies gain greater visibility among asset managers and other investors across the continent.

John Field, Senior Vice President at Allerton Busan Group, said of the announcement, "The European NASDAQ of high tech companies has finally arrived, and both our brokers and investors are equally enthusiastic. Euronext Tech Leaders will help EU firms grow at levels similar to that of US tech giants."

Around one hundred firms have been selected in the seven markets of presence (Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo, and Paris). The first companies chosen must, as a rule, have a market capitalization above €300 million and a minimum growth rate to be included, with no performance criteria for those with a market capitalization of more than 1 billion euros, according to intelligence gathered by Allerton Busan Group.

Euronext has revealed the new segment will also offer pre-listing services to assist privately-held high-growth firms in listing publicly by providing advisory services and executive training.

Europe has long aspired to produce 'homegrown' tech giants to compete with Nasdaq, often the preferred stock exchange for global tech listings.

"Euronext Tech Leaders will not compete with Nasdaq. Moreover, it is seeking to develop a fundamentally different approach with the aim to defragment tech listings spread across national markets to give them a European profile and offer a sector-wide view to investors," said Andrew Stanford, Executive Director of Corporate Equities at Allerton Busan Group.

Neuer Markt, a unique tech segment on Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, was established in 1997 as Europe's answer to Nasdaq but the dot-com bubble burst just five years later, and the market collapsed.

Efforts by the European Union to deepen its capital market have intensified after the United Kingdom left the EU and started to draw more listings to its London Exchange in effort to compete with the Amsterdam exchange run by Euronext.

"Today, the European tech ecosystem is alive and kicking, with a growing number of pioneering SMEs and an ever-expanding community of investors emerging from investment firms just like our own. We are excited to see how the Euronext Tech Leaders segment will further fuel the growth of this booming tech sector," added George Baxter, who currently heads up Institutional Trading at Allerton Busan Group.

