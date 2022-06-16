Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Participate in the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference Presented by Maxim Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO will be participating in a virtual panel hosted by Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee.

Event: Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference

Panel: NFT Creative

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

Register to watch the panel here: https://m-vest.com/events/digital-assets-conference-06232022

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In May 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investors.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

