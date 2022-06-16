Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X ISIN: US98923T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 34Z 
Tradegate
14.06.22
17:45 Uhr
3,791 Euro
-0,160
-4,05 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8164,01513:14
ACCESSWIRE
16.06.2022 | 12:32
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Participate in the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference Presented by Maxim Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO will be participating in a virtual panel hosted by Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee.

Event: Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference
Panel: NFT Creative
Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

Register to watch the panel here: https://m-vest.com/events/digital-assets-conference-06232022

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In May 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investors.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705223/Zedge-To-Participate-in-the-Digital-Assets-Exploring-The-Metaverse-Crypto-Assets-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group

ZEDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.