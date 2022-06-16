nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces the Winners of Its Annual Customer Awards Program

Texas Farm Credit, Great Southern Bank and Natixis CIB named recipients of Financial Services Impact Awards at nSight 2022

Nominations judged by leading global research and advisory firm Celent

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 16, 2022(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards, the company's second-annual customer awards program. This year's nominations were judged by a team of analysts at Celent, a member of the Oliver Wyman Group and the leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

nCino's Financial Services Impact Awards aim to recognize nCino customers of various asset sizes from around the globe for how their use of the nCino Bank Operating System has positively influenced the financial services industry. The nominees this year consisted of nearly 20 institutions from multiple countries, across a variety of asset sizes and multiple business lines including corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage lending and agriculture lending. Finalists were recognized at nSight 2022, nCino's annual user conference, for their game-changing achievements in client service, contributions to their communities and improvements to their employees' experience across three categories: Innovation, Reputation and Speed.

The 2022 winners of the nCino Financial Services Impact Awards are:

Innovation: Texas Farm Credit (https://www.texasfcs.com/); Shortened employee onboarding time from 1 year to 2 weeks.

Reputation: Great Southern Bank (https://www.greatsouthernbank.com/); Went from re-keying the same data 8 times through application life cycle to only 2 times.

Speed: Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.im.natixis.com/__;!!E6kGQnY!KzdKHbfD6AaFdQJtbMDsVPf1RYkpFmqc5WhAv68SYzUm6qOOlLL6WZEUIo7-peBrIQURcoX1CDdy2I50xsMifVurrUQX2A$) (Natixis CIB); Provide ability to automatically capture part of the financial statements to reduce the operational time completion and anticipate coming challenges in terms of regulatory data requirements.



Celent assessed each nomination for how it met the parameters of the category for which it was submitted. These criteria included the customer's use of the nCino platform; the challenges that were overcome; quantitative and qualitative results; and the customer's larger impact on their clients and the financial services industry. A monetary donation was made on behalf of each of the three winners to a non-profit organization of their choice.

"While every nominee we evaluated demonstrated immense value to their clients, this year's winners comprehensively demonstrated major achievements across all five assessment dimensions," said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer at Celent. "All of the nominees should be extremely proud of the digital transformation journeys and positive impacts they've made on their clients, employees and communities over the past year."

"We're grateful to Celent for their support of our annual Financial Services Impact Awards and acknowledging the accomplishments our customers have achieved through their use of the nCino platform," said Sean Desmond, Chief Customer Success Officer at nCino. "nSight provides the perfect opportunity to recognize and showcase how our distinguished customers are enhancing experiences for their clients in terms of digital transformation."

About nCino

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies. Celent publishes reports identifying trends and best practices in financial services technology and conducts consulting engagements for financial institutions looking to use technology to enhance existing business processes or launch new business strategies. With a team of internationally experienced analysts, Celent is uniquely positioned to offer strategic advice and market insights on a global basis. Celent is a member of the Oliver Wyman Group, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan. [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.celent.com. Follow Celent on Twitter @Celent_Research.