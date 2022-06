Commencing June, 17, 2022, Vo2 Cap Holding AB shares will be traded under its new name, VO2 Cap Holding AB. Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New company name: VO2 Cap Holding AB Unchanged short name: VO2 Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016802797 Unchanged order book ID: 131080 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com