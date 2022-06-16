Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Co-Founder / Executive Chairman Buys CUEN Shares on Open Market

Cuentas Founder Shows Faith in Potential Market Value of Cuentas

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions announces today that its co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Shalom Arik Maimon today purchased 32,850 shares of CUEN on the open market.

"My personal investment in CUEN as a founder of the company shows that I have complete faith in the future of Cuentas" said Arik Maimon, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Cuentas.

"I sincerely believe that Cuentas' shareprice is undervalued and with the current economic situation and inflation, Cuentas continues to provide important benefits and significant savings to its cardholders in the USA. I believe that Cuentas is in the right place and right time to benefit from changing digital financial services," added Maimon.

