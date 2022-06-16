Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Agreement with Southern California's Casino Pauma

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Casino Pauma, located in Pauma Valley, California to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

Casino Pauma is an award-winning Casino property (as awarded by the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2021 for Best Casinos) situated in the beautiful foothills of Palomar Mountain in southern California, just outside the greater San Diego area. Casino Pauma offers over 1,000 slot machines and several table games including Blackjack, Roulette and, Poker is anticipated to shortly be re-introduced with the Company's Jackpot Blitz ETGs.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are excited to enter into a partnership with Casino Pauma, a beautiful entertainment property and yet another new California casino added to our growing list of new customers. With this announcement, we have announced orders for 25 Jackpot Blitz ETGs, which represents a 43% increase in total tables ordered or installed, since the pandemic reopening in the summer of 2021."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "This strong pipeline of new business is expected to continue through 2022 and beyond. Once installed, each Jackpot Blitz ETG shall earn a percentage of rake, that shall produce recurring monthly revenues for the Company. Industry demand is strong, and tight labor market conditions favor the use of Jackpot Blitz ETGs in casinos around the world."

Casino Pauma's Director of Table Games, Steve Ramuno, comments "We are excited to re-introduce poker to our guests through an amazing partnership with Jackpot Digital."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

